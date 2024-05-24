Sherpa guide Kami Rita who climbed Everest 30 times vows to return to the mountain next year

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sherpa guide Kami Rita is back from Mount Everest after his record 30th successful ascent of the world’s highest peak, vowing to return to the mountain again next year. The 54-year-old guide had scaled Everest twice this month, breaking his own record for the most successful climb of the peak. He told reporters on arrival at the Kathmandu airport that he will continue climbing. After a year or two more of climbing, he plans to retire from guiding but continue working on the mountain, planning to be a leader or manager at the base camp.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.