Singapore Airlines tightens cabin safety measures after turbulence killed one, injured dozens

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore Airlines says it will halt meal services and get all cabin crew to buckle up when planes fly through turbulence as part of tighter cabin measures after one person died and dozens were injured on a flight from London this week. In addition to suspending hot beverage service when the seat belt sign is on, the airline said Friday that meal service will now also be halted. It said crew members must also return to their seats and belt up. The plane, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was hit by severe turbulence and diverted to Thailand. A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack. Forty-six passengers and two crew members remained hospitalized Friday.

