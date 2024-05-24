U.S. pushes for Ukraine aid, united front against China’s trade practices at G7 finance meeting

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The U.S. is seeking to build support for squeezing more money for Ukraine out of frozen Russian assets as finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich democracies open a two-day meeting Another key topic pushed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be building a united front against China’s subsidies for solar panels and electric cars. The meeting on the shores of northern Italy’s scenic Lago Maggiore aims to build consensus for final decisions at a summit of G7 national leaders in June.

