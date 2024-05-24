UAW files objection to Mercedes vote, accuses company of intimidating workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The United Auto Workers on Friday accused Mercedes of interfering in last week’s union election at two Alabama factories. The union filed an objection to the result with the National Labor Relations Board. The union accused the company of intimidating and coercing workers into voting against joining the union. The union accused the company of engaging in a “relentless antiunion campaign marked with unlawful discipline, unlawful captive audience meetings, and a general goal of coercing and intimidating employees.” Employees at Mercedes battery and assembly plants near Tuscaloosa voted 56% against the union

