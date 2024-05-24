US Defense Secretary Austin expected to meet with Chinese counterpart in Singapore

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun at a major defense conference in Singapore next week. The Pentagon announced the meeting Friday. It comes as the U.S. and China have gradually worked to warm relations. The two are set to meet at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue of defense ministers and government officials from more than 50 countries. It follows China engaging in aggressive military drills around Taiwan in response to Taiwan inaugurating a new president. Beijing accused the new leader of being separatist and launched drills in response.

By TARA COPP and DIDI TANG Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.