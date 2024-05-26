Aid group says over 100 people killed in 2 weeks of fighting in a Sudanese city
BY SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — An international aid group says more than two weeks of fighting between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group over a major city in the western Darfur region killed at least 123 people. It said Sunday that the fighting in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur province, also wounded more than 930 people. El-Fasher has become the center of the conflict between the military and the Rapid Support Forces. The city is the last stronghold that is still held by the military in the sprawling Darfur region. Sudan’s conflict began in April last year when soaring tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.