Judge keeps punishment of 30 years at resentencing for man who attacked Paul Pelosi

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man convicted of attempting to hold former Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer apologized for his crime at an unusual resentencing. But U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley gave David DePape the same 30 year sentence she had given him earlier this month. She reopened a limited portion of the sentencing proceedings in order to allow him to address the court, which she failed to do the first time. DePape said he felt horrible for hurting Paul Pelosi and he was sorry for what he did. He said he should have left once he learned Nancy Pelosi was not at their San Francisco home.

By JANIE HAR and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press

