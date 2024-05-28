Judge nixes bid to restrict Trump statements that could endanger officers in classified records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida has denied prosecutors’ request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said Tuesday in her order that prosecutors didn’t give defense lawyers enough time to discuss the request before it was filed Friday evening. Cannon denied the request without prejudice, meaning prosecutors could file the request again. The request followed a distorted claim by Trump last week that the FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022 were “authorized to shoot” him.

