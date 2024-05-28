National Spelling Bee competitors try to address weaknesses, including ‘super short, tricky words’

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A four-letter word sent Shradha Rachamreddy to a third-place finish in last year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from San Jose, California, made it back as one of 245 spellers competing in this year’s bee, which began Tuesday at a convention center outside Washington. Like other returning spellers who hope to contend for the title, Shradha tried to learn from her mistake. She devoted a portion of her studying this year to the sorts of words she tends to miss. The bee concludes Thursday night, with the champion receiving a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.