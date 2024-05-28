Polish man sentenced to life in Congo on espionage charges has been released and returned to Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says that Congo has released a Polish man who was sentenced to life in prison on espionage charges. Radek Sikorski wrote on X Tuesday that Mariusz Majewski is back in Europe. Sikorski posted a brief video of himself apparently talking to Majewski over the phone to welcome him back. The 52-year-old was detained by Congolese forces in February and later faced a military court in the restive Central African nation, accused of spying. Poland’s Foreign Ministry protested his innocence, insisting he was just a traveler who found himself in Congo by coincidence of circumstances, and President Andrzej Duda spoke on the phone with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi seeking to obtain his release.

