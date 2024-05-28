US condemns loss of life, but says no policy changes after civilian deaths in Israeli strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has condemned the loss of life of dozens of civilians as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, but says it is not planning any policy changes as a result of the Israeli actions. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Tuesday that Israel had not violated Biden’s ‘red line’ for withholding future offensive arms transfers because it has not, and it appears to the U.S. that it will not, launch a full-scale ground invasion into the city.. Kirby said: “Everything that we can see tells us that they are not moving into a major ground operation in population centers in the center of Rafah.”

