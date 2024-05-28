Who is getting part of Melinda French Gates’ $1 billion initiative to support women and girls

Melinda French Gates plans to donate $1 billion over the next two years to organizations supporting women and girls around the world. French Gates will leave the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which she co-founded with her ex-husband Bill Gates, next week and receive $12.5 billion from Gates as part of their divorce agreement. Through her philanthropic group, French Gates said Tuesday that $200 million will go to existing U.S. nonprofits supporting women and girls, $240 million, in $20 million grants to 12 global leaders, and $250 million to be awarded to organizations working to improve women’s mental and physical health worldwide, selected through an open call with Lever for Change this fall.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.