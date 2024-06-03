Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have arrested pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a building that houses the Israeli Consulate. It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made Monday but an Associated Press journalist saw police arresting at least a dozen people. A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the building and occupied it for several hours Monday. The protesters posted signs on the front doors of the building calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Photos and videos of the demonstrators posted on social media showed people sitting in a circle and chanting “Free, free Palestine!”

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

