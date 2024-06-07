Fourth man charged in betting scandal that sank Jontay Porter’s NBA career

A fourth man has been arrested in the sports betting scandal that got Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter expelled from the NBA. Ammar Awawdeh turned himself in Friday following the arrests of three co-defendants earlier this week. A court complaint accuses him of pressing an NBA athlete to resolve gambling debts by claiming health problems and leaving games early. The tactic would guarantee a payout for anyone who bet on him to underperform. Awawdeh’s lawyer declined to comment. Porter is not charged in the case or named in the complaint. But game dates and other details match up with an NBA investigation that led to his lifetime ban in April.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.