Rescue teams searching for plane crash reported near San Juan Islands in Washington

Published 4:16 PM

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are responding to reports of a plane crash Friday near the San Juan Islands in Washington state.

The size of the plane and how many people were on board are not immediately clear.

San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter said a report came in around 11:40 a.m. that an older-model plane crashed into the water and sank near the north end of Jones Island.

It was unclear whether anyone other than a pilot was on board at the time, Peter said.

He said the sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard and personnel from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife were conducting search and rescue efforts.

A team of divers was also headed to the potential crash area in the San Juan Channel, Peter said.

Associated Press

