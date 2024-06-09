Italy’s Premier Meloni gets domestic, European boost from EU election win
By GIADA ZAMPANO
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s far-right party has won European elections in Italy with a strong 28% of the votes, boosting her leadership at home and consolidating her kingmaker role in Europe. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has confirmed its status as the country’s most popular party, even improving its performance from the 26% it won in Italy’s 2022 general elections, according to projections by state broadcaster RAI based on almost 70% of votes counted late Sunday. The European victory represents a domestic boost for Meloni, after almost two years in power, mainly at the expense of her governing partners in Rome.