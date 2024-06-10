A report says women were abused in Nigerian military cells after fleeing Boko Haram captivity

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Amnesty International says in a new report that dozens of women and young girls have been unlawfully detained and abused in Nigerian military detention facilities after escaping captivity from Boko Haram extremists. The report cites 126 interviews, mostly with survivors, over the 14 years since the Islamic extremists launched their insurgency. The report echoes past human rights concerns about the Nigerian military in one of the world’s longest conflicts. But it notes the practice of prolonged and unlawful detentions has been less widespread in recent years. Nigeria’s army denied the abuses highlighted in the report.

