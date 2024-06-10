Skip to Content
South Korean troops fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed land border, reports say

Published 7:34 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after North Korean troops violated the border earlier this week, according to South Korean media reports.

Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday that North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the heavily fortified border before retreating back to their territory on Sunday.

Yonhap, citing South Korea’s military, said South Korean soldiers fired warning shots at the time.

Other South Korean media outlets have published similar reports.

The incident came amid rising tensions over North Korea’s recent launches of trash-carrying balloons.

