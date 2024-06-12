Austria to hold parliamentary election on Sept.29, with far-right gaining traction

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s government says the Alpine country’s next parliamentary election will be held on Sept.29. The government, which is coming to the end of its five-year term, made the announcement Wednesday. This comes in the wake of a narrow win by the far-right Freedom Party over Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s conservative Austrian People’s Party in last week’s European Parliament election which saw hard-right parties achieving major gains across the 27-nation bloc. Polls regarding the coming general election have predicted in recent months a wider gap between the two, with the Freedom Party expected to lead. The country’s last national election took place in Sept. 2019.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.