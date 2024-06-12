‘Hotel Cocaine’ on MGM+ gives viewers disco, drama and plenty of blow in Miami in the late ’70s

NEW YORK (AP) — The lapels are wide, “Disco Inferno” is blasting and lines and lines of nose candy are on offer in the new intriguing Miami-based series “Hotel Cocaine.” The eight-episode romp on MGM+ centers on a real-life hotel at the beginning of the war on drugs that had a private nightclub known as a notorious hangout for show business types, CIA undercover agents and drug kingpins. Creator and showrunner Chris Brancato, the creator of “Narcos” and “Godfather of Harlem,” explains the show using another hot hangout with war looming. “I describe it as ‘Casablanca’ on cocaine.” It starts airing Sunday.

