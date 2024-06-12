NATO chief says Hungary has agreed not to veto alliance’s assistance to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Hungary has agreed not to veto the military alliance from giving support to Ukraine. But he says the government in Budapest refuses to provide any personnel or funds to help the war-ravaged country. At a summit in Washington next month, U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are expected to agree on a system for providing more predictable security assistance and military training to Ukraine. After talks Wednesday with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Stoltenberg said that “Hungary will not participate in these NATO efforts and I accept this position.” NATO takes its decisions by consensus, effectively giving any ally a veto.

