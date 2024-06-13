‘Biden Bingo’: The president’s campaign adapts a classic game to include malarkey and aviators

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign is using social events like bingo and pickleball to get older Americans engaged in his quest for a second term. The campaign held its first Biden Bingo event Thursday in Arizona. The state is a crucial battleground and a popular destination for retirees. Older people are more likely to vote than the average American, and many retirees have the free time to volunteer to knock on doors or make phone calls. Around two dozen older adults gathered at a Biden campaign office to fill out bingo sheets with Bidenisms like “folks” and “malarkey.”

