ISP traffic stop leads to arrest of man wanted on serious charges

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Bonneville County man with an active warrant is now in custody after violating a no-contact order.

According to the Idaho State Police, 29-year-old Samual Zane Erickson was arrested in a traffic stop after the Soda Springs Police Department alerted ISP officers that he had violated a no-contact order in the area.

On April 8, ISP officers located Erickson near Ammon and Linclon road. As the trooper attempted to initiate the stop, the 29-year-old stopped his vehicle and instructed a female passenger to exit the car, according to ISP.

A second trooper located the female passenger nearby.

According to ISP, the passenger was not wearing shoes, and troopers determined she was the protected party listed in Erickson's no-contact order.

During the traffic stop, the ISP conducted a DUI investigation and field sobriety test.

According to ISP, the trooper's investigation confirmed that Erickson had violated the no-contact order. In addition, the troopers confirmed that the 29-year-old had an active bench warrant out of Caribou County for violating the conditions for his release from jail.

Erickson's original charges included Attempted Murder, Attempted Strangulation, and Domestic Battery inflicting Traumatic Injury, according to ISP

Erickson was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on probable cause for Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Violation of a no-contact order, and the outstanding Caribou County bench warrant.