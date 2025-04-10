Day 4: Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial

PHOENIX, Arizona (KIFI) - Testimony is expected to begin with a new witness taking the stand on Thursday morning in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial.

On Wednesday, Lori Vallow Daybell questioned the woman who met with her late husband the night before he died.

Nancy Jo Hancock said she met Charles Vallow on an LDS dating site about a week before he was killed. She said they met for the first time for dinner the night before he died. She said they discussed many topics, including meeting JJ the next day, Lori and Charles’s expected divorce, and briefly discussing changing his life insurance plan.

They made plans to meet on July 11, 2019, but he never answered the texts Hancock sent him. It wasn’t until December when she learned of his death on the news.

“I was watching the TV, and it was talking about a case and his picture came on the screen, and I…shocked was an understatement,” Hancock responded when asked how she learned about his death.

In Lori’s cross-examination, Lori questioned their relationship and how she met Kay Woodcock and her brother, Adam Cox.

“Can I go back and change how I met your brother? I forgot this until right now. So, on a dating app, your brother's picture came up on my dating app. And I sent him a message and said. But he had a different name that he used, not Adam. And so, I just sent him a message and said if he was going to use someone else's pictures, he should probably pick someone different than Adam Cox,” Hancock said. “That’s how I met him,” she said.

“That’s how you met my brother Adam?” asked Lori.

“Correct,” said Hancock.

“Do you know what perjury is?” Lori asked.

“Absolutely, yep,” Hancock answered as the prosecutor said, “Argumentative.” In which the judge agreed.

Prosecutors called Christina Atwood to the stand. She was a friend of Lori's when they lived in Arizona.

Prosecutor Treena Kay asked Atwood about meetings she attended about dark spirits and how Charles may be possessed by one.

After a meeting on June 9, 2019, Atwood said she was uncomfortable because of a conversation with Lori and Alex Cox. Cox stated he wished he could kill Charles. Atwood said Lori mentioned she would crush some of JJ’s medicine and put it in Charles’s drink mix.

She told Lori that if anything happened to Charles, she would go to the police. Lori said they were being silly and meant nothing by it.

Lori Vallow Daybell did not question Atwood for cross-examination.

The trial will continue on Thursday morning, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time (11:30 a.m. Mountain).