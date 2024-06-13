G7 leaders tackle the issue of migration on the second day of their summit in Italy

BARI, Italy (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations are turning their attention to migration on the second day of their summit. They will discuss on Friday ways to combat human trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out. The topics at the G7 summit, held in a luxury resort in Italy’s southern Puglia region, also include financial support for Ukraine, the war in Gaza, artificial intelligence and climate change, as well as China’s industrial policy and economic security. But some divisions also are emerging over the wording of the summit’s final declaration, with disagreement reported over the inclusion of a reference to abortion.

