A recently elected mayor is shot and killed in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A recently elected mayor has been shot and killed in southern Mexico, in the state of Guerrero. The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said Salvador Villalva Flores was on a bus was he was fatally shot in the head early on Monday in the town of San Pedro las Playas. That beach town is nearly two hours up the coast from Copala, where Villalva was elected mayor on June 2. No additional details on the shooting were provided. Guerrero is home to a number of criminal organizations vying for control of territory. At least 34 political candidates have been killed across Mexico in the run-up to and aftermath of the June 2 election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.