Officials release autopsy of Missouri student Riley Strain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly released autopsy report says the University of Missouri student whose body was recovered from a river after going missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks died from accidental drowning and intoxication. News outlets report that Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office released Riley Strain’s autopsy report Tuesday. The autopsy states that Strain’s blood alcohol level was .228, nearly three times the legal limit for driving. He also had the THC compound delta-9 in his system. Police announced March 22 that Strain’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River. Police previously said the 22-year-old was last seen on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search had been underway.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.