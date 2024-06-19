Detroit Pistons fire coach Monty Williams after one season that ended with NBA’s worst record

The Detroit Pistons have fired coach Monty Williams after just one season that ended with an NBA-worst 14-68 record. Last season was the first in what was a six-year, $78.5 million contract for Williams — one that, at the time, was the richest ever given to an NBA coach. At one point, the Pistons had a 28-game losing streak. It was the longest ever in a single season in NBA history and tied for the longest ever when factoring in multiple seasons.

