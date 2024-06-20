Heat wave claims lives of at least 125 in Mexico this year, hitting country’s most vulnerable

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s healthy ministry as tallied at least 125 heat-related deaths this year. More than 2,300 more have suffered heat stroke, dehydration and sunburns. The heat has hit the elderly, laborers and migrants hard, underscoring the disproportionate effects climate change and rising global temperatures are having on some of the world’s most vulnerable. Victims in Veracruz have made up nearly a third of the deaths as temperatures have reached 100 degrees in the humid Mexican gulf state.

By FÉLIX MÁRQUEZ and MEGAN JANETSKY Associated Press

