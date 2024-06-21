New York county reaches $1.75 million settlement with family of man fatally shot by police in 2011

SELDEN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York county has reached a settlement with the family of a man fatally shot by police in his home in 2011. Suffolk County Legislator and Chair of the Ways and Means Committee Rob Trotta said Friday the Long Island county has agreed to pay $1.75 million to the family of Kevin Callahan. The Republican says the agreement was approved Thursday by his committee, which gives the go-ahead for large county settlements. Callahan was 26 years old when he was shot to death by a Suffolk County police officer responding to a 911 call at his home in September 2011.

