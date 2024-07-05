German investigators detain third suspect in attempted blackmail of former Formula 1 driver’s family

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they have arrested a third suspect in an attempt to blackmail the family of former Formula 1 race driver Michael Schumacher. The 52-year-old man, who was detained on Thursday in a town near Wuppertal in western Germany, had worked for the family as a security officer. That’s according to German news agency dpa, citing prosecutors. Prosecutors in the case arrested two men last month and said the pair, a father and son, had told employees of the family that they were in possession of files that the family wouldn’t want published.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.