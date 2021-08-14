Crews battle largest US wildfire, threats grow across West

AP Utah

By EUGENE GARCIA and DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire face “another critical day” as thunderstorms pushed flames closer to two towns in the forestlands of Northern California. The unstable weather whipped up winds and produced lightning, threatening thousands of homes not far from where the fire destroyed much of the town of Greenville last week. In Utah, a fast-moving fire broke out Saturday afternoon and prompted the evacuation of Summit Park, a mountain community of 6,600 people. In Montana, firefighters are gaining ground on a pair of fires that at one point threatened the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. The U.S. Forest Service says it has deployed all its firefighters and maxed out is support system.