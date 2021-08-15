Pioneering program for visually impaired babies turns 40

AP Utah

By CHARLES McCOLLUM

The Herald Journal

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — When it comes to working with visually impaired infants and their parents, few are as experienced, skillful and knowledgeable as Elizabeth Dennison. The Herald Journal reports she started Utah’s Parent-Infant Program for the Blind and Visually Impaired 40 years ago and it has since become internationally recognized and widely modeled. She says its still an honor to enter homes and work with families as she teaches early intervention techniques adults can use with their infants who are blind or visually impaired to acclimate them to the world around them.