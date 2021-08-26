Utah petroglyph defaced near Moab in latest vandalism

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Another Utah petroglyph has been defaced in the latest recent vandalism case of its kind in the Moab area. The Spectrum newspaper reports the damage appears to word scratched into the rock, including several names and a date. The Utah Bureau of Land Management said Wednesday that a concerned citizen found the defacing in Mill Creek Canyon and sent a tip to the agency. An emergency treatment removed or faded most of the words but it appears a few letters could not be removed. First-time vandals can face fines of up to $20,000.