Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 22 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the sixth consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,194 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,447. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.