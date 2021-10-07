BYU All-American tight end Gordon Hudson dies at 59

AP Utah

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Former BYU tight end and college football hall of famer Gordon Hudson died Sept. 27. He was 59. The school says he died in San Jose, California. Hudson suited up for the Cougars from 1980 to 1983, earning All-America honors as a junior and senior. He amassed 2,484 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns over his decorated career. He also helped BYU capture four Western Athletic Conference titles and earn four Holiday Bowl invitations. Hudson hauled in passes from such notable BYU quarterbacks as Jim McMahon, Steve Young and Robbie Bosco.