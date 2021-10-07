Governor campaign head resigns after sexual misconduct probe

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The former campaign manager for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has resigned after an investigation substantiated claims of sexual misconduct made against him by a female campaign employee. The Republican governor said Thursday that an independent investigation found cause to terminate Austin Cox, his 2020 campaign manager, but he resigned prior to its completion. The investigation also revealed previously unreported hostile conduct towards other members of the team. The governor says that he and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson condemn Austin Cox’s behavior. Austin Cox did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The governor and former campaign manager are not related.