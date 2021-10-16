Survey: pandemic took a toll on kids’ learning and grades

By MARJORIE CORTEZ

Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The latest American Family Survey indicates more than half of respondents whose children did not attend school in person chose not to return to the classroom when they had the option. The Deseret News reports the survey found this was the case for more than 6 in 10 Democrats as well as just under half of Republicans. The American Family Survey is done jointly by the Deseret News and Brigham Young University’s Center for the Study of Elections and Democracy. Parents surveyed said their children’s grades and learning suffered during the pandemic’s aftermath.