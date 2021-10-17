Workers near Zion homeless amid housing crunch, tourism bump

By K. SOPHIE WILL

The Spectrum

VIRGIN , Utah (AP) — Zion National Park is the third most popular in the nation and the small gateway town of Springdale now sees over four million people pass yearly. The Spectrum reports that many employees serving that tourism surge can’t find affordable housing. Some employees feel pushed out by the rooted residents of Springdale and the so-called amenity migration of newly remote workers, while there are vacant second homes and a perceived priority given to tourists. The town is aiming to build more housing and hotel rooms, but residents resoundingly say no who high-density housing.