No. 19 SDSU, Utah State meet in Carson for MWC championship

By The Associated Press

No. 19 San Diego State makes one final trip to its temporary home stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson to host Utah State in the Mountain West Conference championship game. If the Aztecs win, they’ll earn a berth in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Dec. 18. The Aztecs have won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including 38-7 in Logan in 2020. SDSU is trying for its first MWC championship since winning consecutive titles in 2015-16. Utah State lost to Fresno State in its only championship game appearance, in 2013.