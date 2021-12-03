US bobsledder Aja Evans hurt, teammates spring to her aid

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

U.S. bobsled push athlete and Olympic hopeful Aja Evans was hospitalized in Germany after she suffered facial lacerations during a training accident. Evans is expected to be released Saturday. Evans was with a handful of other U.S. push athletes when she got hurt at the track near Altenberg, Germany. U.S. bobsled coach Mike Kohn says they were the ones who sprang into action. They made phone calls to alert coaches, rushed to Evans’ side to provide comfort, even administered the initial rounds of first aid before more help could arrive.