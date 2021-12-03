Utah confirms first COVID-19 case of omicron variant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials have confirmed its first COVID-19 case of the omicron variant in a patient who traveled to South Africa. The positive case was discovered in an older adult who lives in the southwestern part of the state. Utah health officials said Friday the infected patient is fully vaccinated, has received monoclonal antibody treatment and is experiencing mild symptoms. The case was detected through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Laboratory. Omicron variant cases have also been found in Colorado, Minnesota, New York and Hawaii.