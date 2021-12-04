Deputies arrest 2 for smuggling after finding 12 in van

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Grand County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges of smuggling after finding 12 people crammed into a van with darkly tinted windows. A sheriff’s deputy who stopped the van Friday because of the tinted windows says in court papers that the passengers were lying on the floor or crammed into the back. Urine bottles were found throughout the van and the passengers said they had paid to be transported to destinations across the U.S. KUTV-TV says a judge ordered Mexican citizens 32-year-old Mauricio Tellez and 38-year-old Abel Alvarez held without bail. It was unclear if they had an attorney.