Idaho nuclear lab, University of Utah expand research deal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Idaho National Laboratory and the University of Utah have announced a five-year agreement on research collaborations between students, faculty and laboratory researchers. Officials say the agreement announced Wednesday in Salt Lake City formalizes what had been individual agreements. Those will be replaced with a broad institutional memorandum that encourages greater collaboration, visits by research scholars, seminars, workshops and conferences. Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner says the partnership will help advance innovative science and technology. University of Utah President Taylor Randall says the lab’s work is critical to the nation and the school stands ready to support that work.