Utah handling largest refugee resettlement in state history

By Kim Bojórquez

Salt Lake Tribune

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has announced a plan to help assimilate Afghan immigrants in the state by offering them housing, education and work opportunities. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that of the 60,000 Afghan immigrants who have resettled in the U.S. to seek refuge while a humanitarian crisis unfolds in Afghanistan, just over 900 Afghan refugees have moved to Utah – the largest refugee resettlement in state history. Cox said the state will offer workforce training to Afghan refugees that includes English and technology courses. He also said the state raised about $1 million for the Utah Afghan Community Fund, used to pay for legal support, cell phones and other necessities for Afghan arrivals.