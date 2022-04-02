Census: St. George is fastest-growing in U.S. again

By SEAN HEMMERSMEIER

The Spectrum

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — St. George and the rest of Washington County have once again ranked as the fastest-growing metro area in America. The Spectrum reports that a new report from the U.S. Census showed the local population growing by nearly 10,000 new residents between July 1 of 2020 and July of 2021, a 5.1% increase. Two other Utah cities made the list of top-10 fastest-growing metro areas, with the Provo-Orem area ranked eighth at 3.3% and the Logan area ranked 10th at 2.9%. St. George Mayor Michele Randall credited the area’s reputation for quality-of-life amenities, although she acknowledged this type of growth does present challenges.