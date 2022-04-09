Angels Landing permit system at Zion is open for business

By LEXI PEERY

KUER-FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A permit is now required to hike Angels Landing at Zion National Park. KUER reports that some of the first people to hike it with the new system in place said it was less crowded and felt safer. Park visitor use manager Susan McPartland said the reduced crowding and enhanced safety is exactly why the new pilot program was put into place. Park officials hope it will to improve people’s experience as visitation has risen in recent years. There are two lotteries for Angels Landing. The seasonal one opens months in advance and the other can be entered the day before hiking it. McPartland emphasized that it’s a pilot program and may require some tweaks. But by the afternoon on day one, she said things were going smoothly.