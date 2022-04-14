At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Russell Nelson, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, became the faith’s oldest leader in history on Thursday. The former heart surgeon has led the church since 2018 and is now 97 years, seven months and six days old. Though the church continues to expand worldwide, Nelson’s record age reflects the composition of leadership, who are primarily older white men. The church’s president oversees everything from its multibillion- dollar financial holdings to its doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president also receives divine revelation and direct word from God.