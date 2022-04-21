US women to host Colombia for 2 matches in June

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will play a pair of matches against Colombia in June as it prepares for World Cup qualifying. The games will be held in Commerce City, Colorado, on June 25 and Sandy, Utah, on June 28. The U.S. will then head to Monterrey, Mexico, in July for the CONCACAF W Championship tournament. The top four finishers in the tournament will earn spots in the 2023 Women’s World Cup cohosted by Australia and New Zealand.