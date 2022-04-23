Primary elections to take shape at Utah conventions

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s primary elections will begin to take shape Saturday as core party members meet to hear from candidates in several races, including reelection contests for GOP Sen. Mike Lee and Congressman John Curtis. Meanwhile, Democrats will separately weigh an unusual push to choose no one to go up against Lee, and instead throw their weight behind an independent contender, Evan McMullin. The two Republicans challenging Lee have both already gathered enough signatures to secure their spots on the primary ballots. But none of the contenders in the Curtis race have done so, leaving the moderate potentially vulnerable in front of the convention’s right-leaning crowd.